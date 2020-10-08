I know Colette Campbell well. As HD67’s representative she will be a determined champion for working people, us ordinary Montanans. Here are some things Colette will not vote for in Helena: elimination of local control over agricultural products, slashing pollution standards on Montana streams, allowing dark money in our elections, voter suppression, favoring big pharma over the interest of consumers and tax provisions that favor the wealthy.
And, here are some things Colette will support: prevention of child abuse and neglect, living wages for teachers, highway improvement projects, incentives for small businesses, better access to public lands, keeping pubic funds in public schools.
These are just some of the things you can count on with Colette Campbell as your representative. But her opponent, Jed Hinkle, did just the opposite when he was a state senator. That's why he lost his re-election bid two years ago. Now he wants to do it again for HD67. His actual voting record shows us why he would be bad for the residents of this district.
