The legislative seat for house District 67 around Belgrade is open, and Colette Campbell offers a golden opportunity to elect a commonsense, tough-minded and committed representative. Her family history in the Belgrade area, her longtime commitment to Belgrade's school system and to its small businesses make her the perfect choice in these challenging times.
Campbell knows the people of this district treasure their public schools, worry about being able to earn a living wage, need accessible and affordable health insurance and don't like the way large agricultural conglomerates hurt Montana's farm families. Anyone who knows Colette knows she is tough and a fighter who won't be afraid to stand up to special interest in Helena and will always fight for what is best for the people of HD67.
Campbell also has been a hunter since age 13 and is a proud member of the Montana Wildlife Federation. So she knows how special Montana's public lands are and will work to protect them and our access to them.
HD67 needs a representative who understands its voters, who will listen to their concerns and work hard to find sensible solutions in Helena. HD67 needs Colette Campbell.
