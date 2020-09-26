Colette Campbell is running for Belgrade HD67. Colette’s best qualities are her willingness to listen, empathy, intelligence to figure out the best way forward, and the gumption to “get er done.” Colette graduated from Belgrade High, worked in the Belgrade Head Start program for 12 years, her children attended Belgrade schools and she has lived in Belgrade for almost 35 years. Colette knows Belgrade and will support the education system in Belgrade.
Colette graduated from MSU Bozeman and is on the board of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, which represents teachers, health care workers, State, County and Municipal employees, Highway Patrol, and State Wildlife Biologists. When asked if she supported defunding the police, Colette answered, “No.” She represents the police union and feels they are underpaid.
Colette comes from a proud family of farmers, loggers, sawmill owners, excavation contractors, road and home builders. She has witnessed first-hand the challenges of being a small business family. Colette will support the Second Amendment, farmers and ranchers, access to public land, responsible forest management, and responsible wildlife management. How do I know this? Full disclosure here: I am Colette’s very proud father.
