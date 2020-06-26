I have about had it with this “mostly peaceful” foolishness. Well what if I mostly paid my taxes? What if I mostly stopped at stop signs, or mostly kept myself from starting forest fires.
Our police have one of the most difficult jobs there is, and our police have done nothing for you to remove anything from them. Most Montanans are wonderful, hard-working, loving people who love and care for their neighbors no matter what they look like, who they worship or who they vote for. You do not gain any credibility in your arguments by putting your liberties before others especially when you are not speaking up for other carnage like what is happening in “gun-free” Chicago or the love fest in Seattle.
Most of us are against police brutality but can also believe that all lives matter including all Black lives, again Seattle, Chicago, New York. We know that “defund the police” is ridiculous but can agree that money for things like mental health are important.
Why are some insisting that we be put in some sort of box? You have a catchy slogan but get angry when some do not understand the intent or meaning behind it? Well as a fourth generation Montanan I will not be bullied! You don’t get to tell me that if I don’t’ do something or say something. I am a free, critical-thinking American who believes in the rights for all Americans and will always work to defend them, whether I agree with them or not.
