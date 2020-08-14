The letter regarding Trump supporters is the worst thing I've ever seen printed in our newspaper.
You are clearly supporting only one side, the side that likes to drive by and make rude hand gestures and comments towards us, the people who assemble with friends and go on peaceful drives with flags supporting their cause.
Your protests are never met with any of this, yet we are the uneducated, racists. This letter is racist and demeaning. There should be an apology printed on the front page to those of us who are assembling peacefully. I'm not sure who's allowing these things to be printed, but I feel that they should lose their position. This is just feeding what is already very hard times for people. You should be ashamed of yourselves.
