Gianforte has stated several times that he is inclined to "not require masks” (NRM) when he becomes governor. It would be the individual’s decision. Gianforte has also emphasized that he wants to get the economy moving.
Let’s look at these two positions from three perspectives: the business owner, the employee, and the customer. The owner who follows Gianforte’s NRM policy would violate the county public health guidelines, CDC guidelines and the whole medical community. The business owner who continues to require masks of employees and customers would violate the NRM practice. Furthermore what legal protection would either owner have? Each would be faced with a different set of new problems.
If the owner practices NRM, the employees will not feel very safe and some will leave their jobs to protect their health and the health of family members. The business owner could lose good employees and have trouble finding and hiring qualified new ones.
The customer is at risk too. Many of us who wear masks have been very supportive of local businesses and feel safe knowing that everyone else, employees and other customers, are wearing a mask. If no mask is required, many customers will no longer feel safe entering stores, businesses and restaurants and will stop going to them.
In sum, businesses will not be served by a "no mask requirement." So much for Gianforte’s business acumen.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.