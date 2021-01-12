As a citizen and a parent, a dark cloud hung over me as I processed the fact that last week’s disgusting and dangerous events in Washington, DC transpired in the country our children will inherit.
The easy pathway forward is succumbing to fear. But as parents, my wife and I cannot succumb to fear. We will not succumb to fear.
Our outgoing President wants us to cower in fear — fear of the “other” in myriad forms; fear of someone or something “stealing” an election, or worse, stealing a safe and prosperous future from us. Three of Montana’s elected officials — Sen. Steve Daines, Rep. Matt Rosendale and Gov. Greg Gianforte — also want us to succumb to fear, evidenced by the dishonest manner in which they supported blatant misinformation and lies spewed by a megalomaniac who, ironically, they seem to be deeply afraid of.
Fellow parents: We cannot allow ourselves to let fear govern our lives. Our children are watching, listening, seeking knowledge. So, every day we must urge our children to listen to their friends and classmates, engage in respectful dialogue, be not merely “tolerant” but absolutely accepting of others, of that which might be different; and above all practice simple, sincere kindness in every interaction with their peers.
Our children are the future of this unique, amazing, imperfect, inspiring, ever-evolving project that is the United States of America. Let’s make a point, every day, to preach acceptance, kindness and hope to them. The future of our democracy — our children — depends on the lessons and messaging we impart upon them now. They deserve better than the current state of our country.
