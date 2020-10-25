Past is prologue. We need only look at a candidate’s record to predict their future behavior.
As Montana’s attorney general for four years and governor for eight years, Steve Bullock has served us honorably with good sense and good will. He got a Republican Legislature to adopt Medicaid, keeping our rural hospitals in business. His litigation kept public lands in public hands and dark money out of Montana politics. He helped our kids by freezing tuition at state colleges and universities, championing job training and apprenticeship programs throughout the state, and making record investments in public education.
With fiscal responsibility he balanced the budget despite the pandemic, and Montana’s post-pandemic job growth is sixth in the nation.
What has Steve Daines done for us in the eight years he’s been in Washington? Not nearly enough, because he is so beholden to party, donors and special interests that the needs of Montanans can’t possibly take precedence. Climate change? The Wilks and Kochs won’t let Daines make a move without their consent. Coronavirus pandemic? Daines “applauds” the president’s mismanagement, while people die at an obscene rate.
Vote for Steve Bullock. He’ll represent the people of Montana and deserves to be our senator.
