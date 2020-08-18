For decades economists have struggled to explain why economic growth, especially for the middle class, consistently is better under Democrat administrations.
The most compelling explanation is that Democrat policies are more geared to support of the middle class than those of Republicans. Benefits, be they social security, health care savings, tax cuts or unemployment support that are focused on the working class result in immediate buying power in the economy, which makes the economy stronger to the benefit of everyone.
By contrast, Republican trickle-down economics benefits are focused on the wealthiest with the hope that, magically, working people will eventually see some benefit, simply hasn’t worked.
Montanans face this choice now in the Senate race. Gov. Bullock has a long record of fighting for policies that directly benefit working Montanans.
This cannot be said of his opponent Steve Daines whose record has consistently favored the wealthy, special interests, eliminating social security and Medicare, and has undermined efforts to provide affordable health care.
Now our economy is challenged more than ever so we desperately need a senator who will fight for working Montanans. Please vote for Steve Bullock to protect all Montana interests.
