We are deeply grateful that Gov. Bullock is following federal guidelines on COVID-19, and as Dr. Fauci stated, we must support "careful guidelines of gradual phasing into reopening" states to protect our citizens and economy from unnecessary, recurring, and fatal risks.
We thank Gov. Bullock for his early and aggressive actions: stay-at-home for non-essential workers, social distancing, and his continuous and unrelenting efforts to get the necessary number of test kits from our federal government.
We are also grateful for our public health and emergency response experts, health care workers, grocery and pharmacy workers, gas station workers, police and fire fighters, teachers, local government and business leaders, sanitation workers, and for the staff of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle for its critical role in providing us with facts.
All of us Montanans supporting these guidelines have helped to "flatten the curve" and by doing so are protecting our health care workers, families, friends, neighbors, communities and state. We will be successful in our fight against this pandemic if our actions are based on medicine, science, evidence, data, testing, and not politics. Because of Gov. Bullock's responsible and courageous leadership, we Montanans will get through this life-and-death crisis together.
