When asked by a reporter, during his whimsical presidential run, to name his most significant accomplishment as governor, Bullock was, after much thought, unable to provide an answer. He now states in his campaign ads as follows: "If you want to know what I will do as senator, just look at what I did as governor." Well, I guess the answer is, by Bullock's own admission, nothing!
Schumer desperately wants to control the Senate and judicial appointments. He will do anything in his quest for power and one-party control of government, including buying another of Montana's Senate seats. If elected, Bullock would most assuredly vote lock-step, as does Tester, with Schumer and the East/West coast party bosses whose out-of-state money would have elected him. Schumer cares little about a "fly-over state" like Montana; with three electoral votes, we mean nothing to him. What he does care about is personal power and having another ultra-liberal pawn like Bullock in his pocket.
A vote for Bullock is a vote to put Schumer and the radical Democrat Party bosses in power, and it is a vote that will lead to the subversion of our constitutional form of government.
