I think that we Montanans can all agree that we’re looking for someone to represent us in the Senate who we trust.
After leading our state for eight years, Gov. Bullock has proven that he’s a man of heart and integrity, and that he will follow through on his word.
Gov. Bullock led us through the pandemic with honesty, transparency, and accessibility, and he has spent his years in public service doing what’s right for all Montanans. I have known the governor for many years and know that he will work across the aisle to do the same in Washington.
I hope that you will join me in voting for Steve Bullock for Senate this fall.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.