Montanans need to vote and elect a senator in November we can be proud of. Gov. Steve Bullock is undoubtedly the right person for the job.
Throughout Bullock's career of service to Montanans, Bullock has been clear and steady in support of access to public lands, a strong public education system and affordable healthcare for all Montanans. Bullock has worked with Republicans and Democrats to expand Medicaid which provides health care to over 50,000 Montanans and has kept our rural hospitals open.
Bullock has protected our stream access laws for fishing. Bullock prevailed in his efforts to limit dark money in our elections. Thanks to Bullock, Montana has one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the country thanks to his decisive early action to curtail the spread of the virus.
Bullock has been consistent in his positions on behalf of Montanans, never talked out of both sides of his mouth, as his opponent Daines has done on a regular basis. Bullock will be a senator we can be proud of. Strong on issues that matter to Montanans and strong on his positions. Montana already has one such senator in Jon Tester. We can now have two by electing Bullock.
