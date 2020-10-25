Gov. Bullock, I have lived in Montana for the past 28 years and therefore under your leadership as governor for the past eight years. In my opinion you have done a good job for Montana and Montanans!
As I read the Chronicle or watch local TV I realize we are all victims of one of the most radical and intense political blitzes in history by outsiders and massive political PACs who only have their interests in mind.
In your ads you claim you are a fiscal conservative, an advocate of the Second Amendment, for securing our borders and support the police. Gov. Bullock, you might be a Democrat in Montana but you are a Republican in Washington, D.C.
Rest assured, as well-intentioned and honorable as you might be, the Schumacrates are only interested in you winning to give them power, not accepting your positions and adjusting their Green New Deal and progressive agenda to accommodate your conservative positions. If you hold those stated positions I would encourage you to run as a Republican against Democrat Jon Tester in 2024. You’ll get my vote.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.