The most strategic 2020 race in Montana is Steve Bullock’s for U.S. Senate.
In all likelihood Americans will be ending our four-year nightmare with a new president in 2021. To support our new White House occupant, we need Steve Bullock to join Jon Tester to restore the Senate to its deliberative role of responsibly legislating instead of obstructing, and to its Article‑I, co-equal role of holding the administration accountable to the Constitution.
In his two terms as governor, Steve Bullock has shown that he’s dedicated to serve all Montanans instead of one political extreme, and he’s demonstrated bipartisan support throughout the state.
During the pandemic of the last six months, Steve Bullock showed real leadership and courage by doing what was best for the public health of Montana, regardless of the political costs.
Although he was a reluctant candidate, Steve Bullock will make us all proud as Montana’s senator as we persevere to combat the pandemic and recover from the economic shutdown that was necessary to halt its wildfire-like spread.
Even Republicans can confidently vote for Steve Bullock, knowing that he’ll support all Montanans equally, instead of being an obsequious cheerleader of the former President Trump.
