When he was speaking for himself, Gov. Bullock repeatedly insisted that he was not interested in running for the Senate. Now he’s speaking for Chuck Schumer and says he’s interested in the seat. It seems prudent to give him what he first wanted.
On the other hand, Steve Daines has worked hard to serve Montana in Washington, D.C., first in the House of Representatives and now in the Senate. He repeatedly presses the government to respond to issues important to Montana, whether they be with respect to veteran’s needs, preserving the great outdoors for the next generation or for our farmers and ranchers.
Give Steve what he wants: another term as our senator, and Gov. Bullock what he wanted.
