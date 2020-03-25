In the television ads that Sen. Steve Daines has been airing, he states that he is against “Medicare for All” with a picture of Sen. Bernie Sanders. But, he isn’t running against Sanders, he is running against Gov. Steve Bullock who has been actively leading the state to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Daines has continually pointed out his admiration and close ties to President Trump, and we have all seen how Trump has failed us in this crisis. He has given so many conflicting messages, refused to take responsibility for his administration’s lack of preparation, and has even called the virus a “hoax” perpetrated by Democrats. In times like these we really need people in our government with the intelligence and empathy to help people stay safe and healthy, not only thinking of their own selfish needs, as Trump does.
So, when Daines aligns himself with Trump, including voting to end Obamacare with no other plan in mind, supporting insurance plans that don’t cover pre-existing conditions, my confidence in his ability to handle a health crisis is not high.
Fortunately, we will have the choice to elect our Gov. Bullock to replace Daines in the Senate. Bullock has proven his ability to do what is right for all Montanans. He has worked with both Republicans and Democrats in the legislature to pass laws that have included the expansion of Medicaid so that we can all have access to health care.
Sen. Daines can throw around a lot of labels and names in his ads, but we are looking for meaningful leadership, and Gov. Bullock is the proven leader.