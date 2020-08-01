Gov. Bullock brought Republicans and Democrats together to expand Medicaid and give 75,000 Montanans access to affordable health care. Bullock’s expansion of Medicaid threw a much-needed lifeline to our rural hospitals, none of which have closed under his watch. Moreover, Medicaid expansion has boosted Montana’s economy, particularly in rural communities.
We need Bullock in the Senate to put a stop to Washington politicians’ attacks on our health care. He will put Montanans first and continue working to expanding access to quality and affordable health care.
Contrast this with Steve Daines, who has consistently refused to stand up for Montanans’ health care in the Senate. Daines stood with special interests over Montanans when he voted repeatedly to roll back Medicaid expansion and strip protections from people with pre-existing conditions. Even in the middle of a health crisis, Daines hasn’t stopped attacking Montanans’ access to quality, affordable health care. He still supports a lawsuit that would kick thousands of Montanans off their health care when they need it most.
Despite what he says, Daines is no friend to the 152,000 Montanans with pre-existing conditions and those who rely on Medicaid expansion for affordable care. We need Gov. Bullock as our senator.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.