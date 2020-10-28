If the past year has taught me anything, it’s that protecting Montana’s access to health care is absolutely critical. Record numbers of people became unemployed and lost their health insurance during the unprecedented global health crisis.
As a lifelong Montanan, I am deeply grateful for the Affordable Care Act. Without it, my family would not have been able to afford health insurance while I attended graduate school. Without the ACA we would be one accident away from financial disaster. Sen. Daines is claiming he will protect access to affordable health care for people with pre-existing conditions.
However, his voting record does not support this. Daines voted four times to defund or repeal the ACA. This will undermine my access to health care and that of other Montanans, especially those with pre-existing conditions. He would have left my family with no affordable options.
Gov. Bullock understands the importance of affordable health care for all Montanans. As governor he worked to extend medical coverage to rural Montanans and protected rural hospitals. Bullock has committed to protecting the Affordable Care Act in the Senate, which has been vital for my family. Bullock’s track record on health care is one of the reasons he has earned my enthusiastic vote.
