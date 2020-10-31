It bears repeating that Daines’ record on health care is totally anti-Montana and anti-Montana businesses. He continues to vote for repeal of the Affordable Care Act, which enables tens of thousands of Montanans to have affordable health care, which in turn is good for Montana’s businesses and economy.
The ACA requires insurance companies to honor pre-existing conditions, vital to Montanans. Daines says he favors protection for pre-existing conditions, but he supports a Republican lawsuit, which if it succeeds will eliminate that protection. He says he supports an alternative to the ACA, but in five years in office Daines has offered nothing but continues to push for elimination of the ACA during a pandemic!
Bullock has delivered for Montanans on health care. He pushed through Medicaid expansion providing coverage to 90,000 Montanans which created thousands of jobs in the health care industry and saved many rural hospitals from closure. While Daines has provided only lip service to health care for Montanans, Bullock has saved lives, including early and decisive action on COVID-19. He will work to improve not eliminate the ACA.
Montanans want a real senator, one who will work for them and cares whether they live or die. We need Gov. Bullock in the Senate.
