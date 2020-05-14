As Trump “fiddles while Rome burns,” Gov. Bullock deserves thanks for promptly instituting measures crafted by medical expert advisors to avert COVID-19 disaster in Montana. Our immediate family includes two M.D. sons, four nurses, a fireman, and a P.A. niece, plus a nurse AFS son and nurse wife (who has corona virus), all exposed to corona virus without adequate testing, and short of personal protective equipment and respirators. Ten to 20% of corona virus cases are health care workers.
Republican leaders, led by Senate President Scott Sales (common sense? conservative according to his campaign sign) wrote a letter asking Bullock to start opening Montana. Montana is flattening the curve, but we are not yet safe. In fact Bozeman citizens are delinquent about wearing masks to protect others. Apparently common sense is not important, as Sales, like Trump and Daines are ignorant when it comes to pandemics. (Interestingly, Daines has dropped ads to bane socialism and suddenly touts his “social” work to control coronavirus in new ads).
Everyone wants the suffering economy back, but I don’t want dedicated health workers like my family to die. Despite medical experts urging testing to ensure safe opening of the country, Trump drags his feet and blames state governors instead of mobilizing his war powers to get it accomplished. He has bragged for weeks about America’s testing ability, which is not the same as actually doing tests.
Irwin Barr (April 16 Chronicle letter) says Trump’s doing all he can. That’s because those who praise him get help and those critical get stiffed with nasty tweets. If Sales, et.al., really want America back on her feet they must light a fire under the bloody-handed, egotistically irresponsible Trump to immediately get national testing to one-half million daily to simultaneously protect people and get them back to work.
