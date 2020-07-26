Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I don’t personally know Dr. Jami Chisdak, but I am disappointed that she supports Daines in a TV ad and says Bullock would be responsible for closing hospitals and would work to establish government care at cost of $30 trillion.

Actually, when running for president he said he would improve ACA (Affordable Care Act) at the margins along with a public option. We all know that, working with the Republican Legislature, Bullock got Medicaid for over 90,000 Montanans. There are roughly 160 towns in Montana under 1,000 people, over 70% elderly.

In 2018 nine counties were without a physician, and their hospitals and nursing homes are dependent on Medicare-Medicaid for survival.

Daines spouts caring for pre-existing conditions (133 million people), yet has voted to dismantle ACA—not perfect but covers 20 million citizens and includes pre-existing conditions -- and offers no good alternative. He is tied to Trump’s hip all the way (Trump, besides failing the nation on the coronavirus pandemic, wants to destroy a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body).

Comprehensive insurance programs are not affordable for most American families. A system like EU countries would be less costly than current American medical care.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Jerrold E. Johnson, MD

Bozeman

Tags