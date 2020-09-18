In a totalitarian state, individual interests are fully subordinated to the "common good" defined by rules. In a constitutional republic, individual liberties are protected by the supreme law of the land and cannot be taken away either by the will of the ruler or by the will of other people.
Gov. Bullock failed to provide the public with the clear factual justification of his emergency directives due to the global outbreak of COVID-19. He never provided the public with the option to get actively involved in making an informed decision on how to solve the crisis with minimal damage for local economies and communities.
He failed to fix his errors when he had ongoing evidence that his directives caused unbearable damage for small businesses and led to discrimination, confusion and increased tensions among people.
Gov. Bullock acted as a usurper, as a tyrant, not as an elected leader of free people. He is guilty of unjust violations of people's rights and endangering the health and emotional well-being of the public.
Gov. Bullock is running for the Senate against Steve Daines. It's up to Montana voters to decide whether they want to have a representative who respects their liberties or a corrupt partisan who acts like a totalitarian.
