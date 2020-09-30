Coming from a family with strong conservation concerns, I feel passionately about protecting our public lands. I especially appreciate that Gov. Bullock, now running for Senate, has consistently worked and fought for Montana’s public land, whether protecting public fishing access or working to procure easements to improve other access points for all Montanans.
As favorably as I feel about Bullock on this and other issues, I have grave concerns about the other candidate, Steve Daines. I’ve watched over the years as Daines consistently has opposed measures to protect and enhance our public lands, only to try to take the credit when he’s finally pressured into supporting such measures that initially were introduced and advocated for by others. It’s not an admirable trait and it doesn’t give me confidence that he can be trusted to serve the interest of Montanans.
I’ll be voting for Bullock this year, partly because of his solid public lands record but also because he’s shown himself to be consistent with his positions on other key issues such as health care. We need a senator we can count on, a senator who will be a leader and not just a follower.
