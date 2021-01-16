I agree with the comments Chuck Curtis wrote about some of the new buildings in Bozeman (Jan. 13, "Bozeman's New Buildings Just Don't Look Good").
It is not necessarily bad modern architecture, but it is the practice of putting new buildings with extremely modern designs, right next to those designed many years ago.
When we moved here in 2017, I was impressed with the character of the buildings on Main Street that is worth preserving, but I was also impressed that the new housing in the surrounding area were not the cookie cutter house designs in suburbs in California and Nevada, where you get a choice of four or five models (if you're lucky).
Our city managers should not let them plunk down some "bauhouse" school design right in the middle of houses or commercial buildings built in the 1930s and early 40's.
