It’s exciting when smart young people run for office who have the curiosity, enthusiasm and grit needed for serving us in state government. I enthusiastically support Alice Buckley for representative in HD63. Alice is well-versed in policies and issues and has a passion for justice and good government – working for the jobs, housing and services that will help all Montanans, including our most vulnerable.
Alice is committed to service leadership, meaning that she will listen to voters, hold space for others to have their voices heard, and build bridges across diverse groups of people.
Let’s send Alice to Helena!
