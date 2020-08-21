Alice Buckley – running for House District 63 encompassing the university district in south Bozeman – is an exciting, up-and-coming candidate for public office.
I have known Alice as a friend and colleague with boundless energy and keen intellect. She cares deeply about her community and brings strong business and leadership skills.
I applaud Alice’s decision to direct her attention to public service. She will be a natural fit for HD63 – she is a thinker and a doer, passionate and compassionate, a team-builder who will be able to work across the aisle to achieve urgently needed advances in health care, public education and environmental protection.
Alice will thrive in the fast-paced, quick-study environment of the state Legislature, and will serve Bozeman well.
Please join me in supporting Alice Buckley this fall to represent Bozeman’s House District 63 in the Montana House of Representatives.
