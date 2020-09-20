My name is Alice Buckley and I hope to represent our community in the Montana Legislature. I am running because I imagine a future for Bozeman that is inclusive, equitable, diverse and resilient. I want to be part of building that future for us.
I am here to advocate for access to affordable housing, comprehensive health care and mental health services, and healthy public lands. I will fight for local, stable jobs, a more equitable tax system and criminal justice reform.
Most importantly, I want to make the Legislature and public service more accessible, more transparent, and more representative of our community. We have a citizen Legislature here in Montana to ensure the state is governed by the people, not politicians. But the barriers in place towards running and serving makes it difficult for folks caring for families or working full time to make the commitment.
Our Legislature and community leadership should represent and look like our whole community, not just those who have the free time and money to serve. My hope is that I can help create space for others who don’t see themselves represented to run and lead and serve.
