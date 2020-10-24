I believe that character counts!
Character traits such as honesty, thoughtfulness, humility, empathy for others, work ethics and ethical personal behavior are among those traits that are common to those who are respected and rewarded and recognized in successful businesses and professions.
Politicians should reflect the same character traits that are expected in the rest of society. If they do not it is the fault of those who do not vote or do not research the candidates for whom they cast their votes.
If you live in Montana House District 63, you have an opportunity to choose someone who, in my opinion, is the right person to select as your representative.
Alice Buckley has all the above character traits as well as innate intelligence and a genuine sense of curiosity that make her knowledgeable about important issues.
Alice has the respect of those who know her. If you get to know her you will vote for her. A vote for Alice Buckley will help elect the kind of person we all want representing us in Helena. She will listen to all sides of issues, and she will be effective in working for the people of House District 63.
