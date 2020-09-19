One of the things that gives me hope and optimism in these difficult and divisive times are the number of young people stepping up to the challenges of leadership.
Alice Buckley epitomizes the leadership we need in Montana. I’ve known Alice as a colleague, fellow Leadership Montana classmate, and friend. She is a bright light, natural leader, hard worker, great listener and consummate bridge builder. That she is choosing to step into service for her community and for Montana doesn’t surprise me, but it does inspire me.
She brings exactly what we need to protect and enhance our Montana values, our public lands, quality education for all our children, affordable and available health care and livable communities. Alice could choose and succeed in any career possible, that she is choosing to run to represent House District 63 fills me with admiration and hope.
