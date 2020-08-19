We are fortunate to have an excellent candidate, Alice Buckley, running to represent House District 63.
Alice is just the right person to represent the diversity found in the district from the university through west Bozeman. As a young professional she knows what it means to face the costs of college tuition, find affordable housing, and gain access to reasonably priced healthcare in Bozeman. She also has a great appreciation for the public lands throughout our state, and understands their importance to our well-being and our economy. As we approach the 2021 Legislative session it is very clear that the State will face daunting budget challenges. It will be more important than ever to have strong voices like Alice to represent working Montanans. Alice offers a perfect combination of compassion, intelligence and grit to ensure your interests and needs are well represented in Helena.
As the state senator for House District 63 I think Alice and I will make a great team to understand and serve the priorities of all the residents in the district. Please join me in supporting Alice Buckley for House District 63, and remember to vote on Nov. 3.
