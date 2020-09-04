This is a critical election, including locally. Luckily, Zach Brown is running for Gallatin County commission. Having grown up in Bozeman and served in the Legislature, Zach brings a track record of local knowledge, effective listening, and professional work bridging rural-urban divides to deliver thoughtful, positive solutions.
Given rapid growth and limited county-municipal coordination, we need Zach elected to see proactive steps taken at the county level on smart growth, transportation planning, protection of our water and agricultural lands, and fiscal responsibility. These are all things that Zach is focused on.
Much like the Public Service Commission (elect Tom Woods!) the importance of county commissioners is often under-appreciated. But Bozeman citizens pay county taxes and depend on county services -- whether protection of our water, public health, law enforcement, road maintenance and more.
We need someone on the commission with the skills and dedication to inspire people in our county and city government to work together for the larger benefit of our valley. Zach Brown is that person. He will hit the ground running and see that we foster the sense of community, innovation and protection of natural assets that underlie our local economy.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.