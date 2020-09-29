Zach Brown has the proven ability to bring together people from different perspectives and find neutral solutions to pressing issues.
His calm demeanor and absolute honest reflection on issues of population growth, infrastructure development and his fairness to constituents are admirable. Zach is a careful listener and through questioning he finds underlying common values among diverse viewpoints. He grew up in the Gallatin Valley and has experienced the changes that concern many of us. He has worked with folks in agriculture, NGOs, universities and small businesses.
He is a hunter, fisherman and general outdoor enthusiast. Zach volunteers at the Three Forks Food Bank. This guy is as well-rounded as they come! His youth, but political experience as a legislator provides an ability to relate on many levels. I wish more politicians had his ability to transcend the self-serving ideologies that divide us. I have worked with Zack on Montana water and land use issues and I have watched him in many situations dissolve the points of contention and find common ground. Join me in voting for Zach Brown for Gallatin County commissioner.
