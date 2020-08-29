Gallatin County has been experiencing rapid growth and change for several years.
Upcoming fall elections are critical at every level, but particularly at the local level where political decisions directly affect our daily lives. Voters should choose candidates who are equipped to successfully manage these issues.
Zach Brown is a candidate for Gallatin County Commission after serving three terms in the state Legislature. As a state legislator Zach successfully worked with representatives on both sides of the aisle to pass bills that made sense for Montana and the people of House District 63.
I have known Zach literally from the moment he was born and have seen him grow into an informed and compassionate person who truly believes that as a public servant, he is responsible for carefully considering the views and wellbeing of his constituents.
He has a keen awareness of the issues affecting small business and agriculture through his family and has worked hard for public education and the environment.
I know Zach very well because I am his father. I will be voting for him and encourage county residents to do so as well. I would vote for Zach Brown even if he wasn’t my son.
