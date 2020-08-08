How many people do you know who consider it both an opportunity and a gift to serve others? I have known Zach Brown and his family for more than 20 years, and I trust that he has the heart of a servant, the head to tackle a wide range of issues, and the work ethic Montanans expect. Zach’s track record of passing 21 bills over six years in the Montana Legislature demonstrates his “common ground” approach.
Zach knows that our county government impacts our quality of life every day. He also knows that those in county government serve the citizens who live in a mixture of towns, cities and rural areas, all who depend on law enforcement, basic transportation infrastructure, and a county nursing home and health department.
I have personally witnessed Zach thoroughly weigh all sides of an issue before making decisions that impact citizens. Gallatin County would be fortunate to have Zach Brown elected to our county commission.
