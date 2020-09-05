In these uncertain times, there is one thing we can all do to help bring some direction and calm to this world: vote for Zach Brown for Gallatin County commissioner!
Zach graduated from Bozeman High with my daughters, so I’ve had the opportunity to watch him grow in to the leader he is today. As an example, during his last few weeks of high school, he created a recycling program and was seen back at the empty school making collections on the day he graduated! In addition, in college, he ran for student-body president as a write-in candidate and won. These experiences formed the work ethic that eventually led to his election to the Montana Legislature by the impressed voters of his district.
The one quality a county commissioner must have is the ability to interact with a wide variety of individuals, which Zach has proven with the passage of 21 bills during his time in the Legislature. His ability to work with people of all political persuasions is exactly what you want in a commissioner who serves an area as diverse as Gallatin County.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.