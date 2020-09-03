I support Zach Brown, candidate for Gallatin County commissioner. This position requires skill, energy, integrity and a determination to deal effectively with complex and often competing priorities that affect individuals, cities and towns, and rural communities throughout Gallatin County.
Zach possesses these qualities and is innovative and committed to public service. Born and raised here, Zach has witnessed economic and population changes over the years and the extremely rapid growth our county is experiencing. Active involvement and leadership by the county commission in planning are essential to maintain a high quality of life now and for the future.
Work by Belgrade, Bozeman, and the county commission to update growth plans is underway. Zach is eager to bring leaders of cities, towns, and rural communities together with business leaders, agricultural producers, developers, conservationists, and others to generate solutions to address challenges of our rapid expansion.
Having served three terms in the Montana House of Representatives and being successful at passing legislation, Zach has proven he knows how to work with diversity of interests and perspectives to achieve results. Vote for Zach, the best candidate to serve as a new Gallatin County commissioner.
