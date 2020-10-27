We are so fortunate to have Zach Brown as a candidate for the Gallatin County Commission.
His resume and experience are unusual for such a young candidate, and are timely assets to meet the difficulties that are facing local governments. Zach has already served three terms in the Montana Legislature; he chaired the Water Policy Interim Committee and served as vice chair of the House Taxation Committee.
The coming years are going to be very challenging with an economy staggering as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county commissioners will likely face difficult choices on how to provide essential services for a growing population as tax revenue declines during a recession. Zach has the experience and knowledge of tax policy and the art of governing both urban and rural constituencies. Zach has grown up here in Gallatin County and knows its culture, its traditions and its needs. He is well prepared to work effectively on the day he takes office.
I am so inspired by the work Zach is doing now that the Legislature is not in session. He has stepped up in this difficult time to work for the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) serving food at the Fork & Spoon pay-what-you-can restaurant. He stocks and delivers food to the Headwaters Food Bank in Three Forks and works at the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
This young man has character, talent and generosity. He sees public office as public service. Please join me in voting for Zach Brown for Gallatin County commissioner.
