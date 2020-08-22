We have two young, talented and creative people running for office this fall whom I would like to bring your attention.
Zach Brown grew up in Bozeman and has an impressive background of education, career and community service: presidential leadership scholar in college, trade policy and immigration work in D.C. as a Truman Albright fellow and associate to Sen. Max Baucus; program manager for One Montana (connecting rural and urban communities); and served three terms in the Montana Legislature representing HD 63. He is interim chair-Water Policy Committee, serves on-Private Lands Public Wildlife Council, co-chair-Mt Leg Sportsman’s Caucus, and ranking member-Revenue Interim Committee. We are so lucky to have Zach’s leadership in so many important facets of Montana life. Now he is running for the Gallatin County Commission, and I think he should be elected to serve our growing county.
Zach’s new wife, Alice Buckley, has a great mentor for running and serving as legislator for HD 63, as Zach moves onto the county. She wants the kind of future where we have access to trails and clean rivers, high-quality and accessible public education, affordable housing options, health care available to everyone, and jobs that pay a living wage. Support Alice!
