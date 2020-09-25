Take a moment to remember people you work with, professionals who advise you and friends who are master listeners.
We have all watched musicians tune up their instruments intensely listening as they tune to get the pitch right for their performance. Zach Brown candidate for Gallatin County Commissioner uses his listening skills not to tune up an instrument but to tune up legislation.
Zach is unquestionably a master listener. During his six years representing Gallatin County in the Montana Legislature he has used his exceptional listening skills to detect common goals of divergent groups to craft legislation that supports agreed upon goals. As a result of his skills, Zach received “champion” awards from both MT Farm Bureau and MT Conservation Voters in the 2019 session.
Our county is likely to experience unprecedented growth during this decade. Zach cares deeply about protecting and enhancing Gallatin County’s financial, social and environmental prosperity. He has demonstrated he has the listening and legislative skills to address Gallatin County’s present and future challenges.
Please vote for Zach to become our next Gallatin County commissioner.
