I’m really pleased that Zach Brown is running for Gallatin County commissioner.
The commission dragged their feet on land use planning until Bozeman and Belgrade dragged them into planning for the triangle area. There is a desperate need to look to what our community will be like in 20 or 30 years. Lack of planning leads sprawl and higher infrastructure costs that we all pay for with higher taxes. It also leads to loss of agriculture (we have some of the best soils), degrades air, water, wildlife habitat, and a general reduction in quality of life. Zach has his eyes on the future and will work hard to keep Gallatin County a great place to live.
I’ve watched Zach grow professionally in many ways while representing Gallatin County in the Legislature and stepping into leadership roles. He actively works to protect agriculture and water, and he understands how development pressures work for or against these important resources. He is the perfect person to step into a leadership role for Gallatin County.
He’s a smart problem solver who truly cares about serving the people of Bozeman and Gallatin County. I thank Zach for stepping up – again. Please vote for Zach Brown.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.