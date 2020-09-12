Zach Brown will be a great county commissioner. He has been a leader in college and in our state Legislature.
He is now offering his considerable talents to the full-time job of being a Gallatin County commissioner. He is a candidate that will represent all of the county residents. He will also be able to work well with city governments in the county. His methodology is simple: listen, study, think, understand, propose and adopt.
