The World Health Organization suggests a COVID-19 test positivity rate below 5% as a criteria for opening businesses; our elementary schools have fully opened, despite the fact that Gallatin County’s test positivity rate is well above that number. As a teacher within the Bozeman School District, I am concerned about the safety of myself, colleagues, students and family. A recent survey of our district’s teachers reveals that I am not alone: A majority of teachers are very concerned about these same issues.
We cannot simply wish COVID away, so I am calling upon our community to consider the trade-offs in managing risk. As we relax certain restrictions, we need to increase other risk-mitigating behaviors. As we send students to school five days a week in full classrooms, we inevitably increase the risk of exposure for everyone. We need to simultaneously decrease community spread.
Perhaps in exchange for sending our students to schools full time, we need to order take-out instead of eating in restaurants or return to our pantries to find that lost bag of beans. Perhaps in exchange for putting 30 tiny humans in classrooms (who try as they might, can barely manage 6 inches of space, let alone 6 feet), we need to postpone playdates, parties and social events.
Perhaps in exchange for sending our students to school in crowded hallways, we need to limit trips to stores for absolute essentials, or order online. Our students, teachers, administration custodial staff - literally everyone who steps foot into our schools - has increased risk of exposure when we open full time. Please, carefully consider how you might contribute to our collective risk mitigation to slow the spread of COVID-19. Our lives depend on it.
