This week, police shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back in front of his children in Kenosha, WI. At the responding protests, a 17-year-old white man shot multiple civilians and then walked, with his semi-automatic weapon, past the cops to get away.
Every Montana Black Lives Matter protest I’ve attended has had militia with semi-automatics in attendance – the largest number I’ve seen was here in Bozeman. People defend them by saying “They’re just here to protect businesses” or “it’s their Second Amendment right to open carry in Montana.”
Why don’t we see paramilitaries at marches on climate change? Environmentalists have caused plenty of property damage over the years. Because for some, the idea of people protesting for Black and brown lives is naturally associated with criminal activity. That is racist.
Or perhaps it’s that we are so scared to give up our power and privilege that we will use every opportunity to physically demonstrate our power over BIPOC. Because that’s what it's felt like to me. Like they’re gloating: “Yeah, you can have your little protest, but let’s remember here who has the real power here.” Like they're here with their guns to intimidate us.
It is terrorizing to come to a protest armed to the teeth. What you’re saying is, “I’m here ready to kill you.” “I care more about this property than your lives and constitutional freedoms.” “My privilege is more important than you and your rights.”
If you think that in Montana, people wouldn’t shoot up a protest, think again. They’re bringing guns and they’re ready to shoot. For us to avoid what happened in Wisconsin, our police force has to stop cooperating with the paramilitaries and see them as the threat they are.
