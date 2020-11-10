In the face of COVID, the spotlight on rural, small town communities with access to the outdoors seem to be a favorite among those looking to escape metropolitan areas around the country.
For Bozeman, one selling point beyond excellent educational opportunities and a growing economy is world-class skiing, 16 miles from town. Bridger is a gem in the age of big business mountain experiences. No high rises, no valet parking, or lobster-tail lunches. It’s cold smoke with an attitude of get out there and figure it out.
Recently the mountain made a tough decision to suspend pre-season ticket sales. It was an abrupt call; however, I think it’s safe to say things can change in seconds now. I’d imagine the need to balance supply and demand with safety, and customer happiness is no small feat. The response was mixed, at least in the safety of Internet monikers.
The secret, to me, lies in the spirit of skiers and riders, and the fact it remains a non-profit venture. There are no corporate decisions from a global headquarters office. The same people making tough calls are the ones in town you may run across at the grocery store or coffee shop.
The only thing we know is this winter will be unlike any other we’ve seen. We may need to boot up in the parking lot and bring a bag lunch. A Midas Crush by my fireplace may not taste the same as up at the mountain, however, staying healthy and keeping the lifts spinning is well worth the effort.
Bridger is special to so many, regardless of how long you’ve been here. No matter what happens, I think we can all show our support for the staff, regardless how we choose to spend our winter.
