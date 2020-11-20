Being a longtime patron of Bridger Bowl I empathize with the challenges of operating a ski hill in the age of COVID-19.
As a lift operator in the late 70s I remember that the vast majority of my co-workers going through lift training were 20-somethings like me. The safety of the skiing public was stressed as the number one priority on par with that of the employees. The biggest threat I see to Bridger’s operation is if the lift staff or ski patrol has an outbreak of covid.
For obvious safety and liability reasons you can’t just pull someone off the street to fill those jobs. Seeing how my bank, one of my supply houses, and several county offices couldn’t pull off safe operations even with staff old enough to know better, I give Bridger long odds to stay open. As a result, I am leaning toward asking for my mid-week pass money back come Nov. 20.
Exploring another option, I called the Bridger Bowl front office and asked if I could simply use the money for this year’s pass to buy one for the 2021-22 season. In essence an interest free loan in exchange for protection from any price increases for next year’s pass. Seemed like a win-win to me. The woman I spoke with could not commit, even after I was put on hold so she could ask someone else.
So baring a change in Bridger Bowl’s refund policy I guess I will be asking for my money back. After all committing to a 2021-22 pass is a bit of a gamble too, considering the recent Bridger Foothills fire.
