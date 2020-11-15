I am disturbed that the board of directors intends to remove the following language in italics from the mission statement in its corporate Bylaws:
The object of the corporation shall be to provide out-standing skiing and snowboarding: First to the residents of Gallatin County; second to the citizens of the State of Montana; and, third, to areas out-side Montana, and to do so at the lowest prices consistent with good business practice such as to allow the continued healthy operation of Bridger Bowl.
This language is Bridger Bowl’s soul. By eliminating it, Bridger Bowl would no longer be required to prioritize the needs of local skiers over out-of-staters. While the board says it intends to honor the needs of the community, with this fundamental change, it will no longer be legally obligated to do so.
This reconstruction opens the floodgates to transforming Bridger Bowl from a locals’ ski area into a national destination resort. The change could allow Bridger Bowl to skew, even flip, the proposed reservation-only skier ratio to 80% day tickets and 20% to season pass holders. The change could also lead to Bridger Bowl’s participation in the Epic and Ikon ski pass programs. Locals would have far less recourse under the bylaws and it will only be downhill for our community ski area.
Now with COVID-19, more than ever, we need a ski area that is legally required to prioritize the needs of locals. If you belong to the Bridger Bowl Association, attend the virtual meeting on Nov. 17, at 7 p.m., and vote nay to the board’s proposed amendment that guts the mission statement that has guided Bridger Bowl and its management for decades and made it what it is today: a local community ski area.
