All lives do matter, including those of law enforcement officers serving and defending their communities , such as retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn and Oakland federal officer Patrick Underwood, both senselessly murdered, in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing, while offering protective services to their communities.
Like Floyd, Dorn and Underwood were black. Let's face it -- everyone was appalled by Floyd's needless death -- fully supporting the indictments of the responsible officers. However, as a Minneapolis reporter recently asked: "Will anyone take a knee for David Dorn?" Not to be forgotten -- another 800 officers injured -- many of them black -- some seriously, including a Las Vegas policeman, shot in the head, who lies paralyzed, on a ventilator, unable to speak.
The misguided conduct of four individuals did not warrant the wholesale condemnation of law enforcement we have witnessed -- replete with lawless action, including large-scale looting, burning and destruction of property, along with brutal attacks, beatings and shootings of police. Let's be clear -- violent criminal activity of this nature does not remotely qualify as legitimate "protest" -- despite the misguided beliefs expressed by socialist-leaning members of the Seattle City Council -- who dangerously justify, and even endorse, anarchy in their own city.
Calls for "freedom from police" have escalated in many cities to demands to "defund the police." In a fool hearty and dangerous move the Minneapolis City Council voted to disband the police department altogether -- a proposal vigorously endorsed by Minnesota's radical congresswoman, Ilhan Omar.
Let's be real -- if presented with an imminent threat, the very first call from any of us -- demonstrators included -- will be to those brave souls who put it on the line every day and comprise our local law enforcement.
