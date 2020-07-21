I have lived along Brackett Creek road for 23 years. This road was once a sleepy gravel road with little traffic. The road cuts off a significant amount of mileage between Clyde Park and Bozeman compared to Bozeman Pass.
However, it is a windy road with many blind curves and drop offs. It is not a safe road in the best of conditions. One would think it paving it three years ago would help. However we have found the opposite. Paving the road has now seen much more traffic, both cars and cyclists.
Few now actually drive the speed limit; many driving way too fast. Be aware that there are several ranches on the road that have to use it daily. Tractors and cattle are on it frequently, especially now during haying season. Some of these ranches are close to blind curves and pulling a tractor with a wagon behind it have proven to be much more dangerous now with the amount of traffic on it.
We have found that many of the bicyclists using it now behave as if it is a bike trail, riding in the middle of the road and many times riding two abreast without regard to traffic behind them. Please be aware bicyclists that in Montana, it is illegal to ride abreast in one lane, unless there is at least two lanes in each direction.
The residents of Brackett Creek are generally kind, hardworking folks trying to adjust to this new traffic pattern on the road. Drivers, please drive the speed limit and slow down as you get closer to ranches, and cyclists please heed the rules. It is not a raceway, nor is it your own personal bike trail.
