All of us are keenly aware of the tragic death of George Floyd. As a retired deputy chief of police, I felt it was important that how this is viewed by other officers also be shared.
Contrary to some of the opinions heard by others, the assumption that officers back each other up no matter what is not true. Wrong is wrong. Throughout the nation, and especially here in Bozeman, we have properly trained, caring and professional officers.
At no point in training are officers taught to lean on a neck to control a subject. At no point in training are officers taught to ignore medical concerns presented to us. At no point in training are officers taught to treat anyone, regardless of gender, age or race in the manner Derek Chauvin exhibited.
And, at no point in training are we taught to ignore or not speak up to other officers if their actions are immoral, excessive or illegal. I can only speak for myself, but 8 minutes and 46 seconds of kneeling on George Floyd’s neck is not only wrong, it’s clearly outside of law enforcement code of ethics.
Part of that code says, “I will refrain from applying unnecessary infliction of pain or suffering and will never engage in cruel, degrading, or inhumane treatment of any person.” The judicial process will ultimately determine his guilt or innocence, but it’s clear former officer Chauvin failed to follow these ethical mandates.
